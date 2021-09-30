Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Gretchen Schrote Rhedmon
RHEDMON, Dr. Gretchen Schrote, Pharm.D of Virginia – Alexandria, Va., passed away on September 24, 2021. She was born in Middleton, Ohio on November 6, 1959 to John and Rachael Schrote. She grew up in Northern Virginia and attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where she received both her undergraduate, as well as her Doctorate in Pharmacy. Gretchen was a creative and fun-loving person who was often seen working a crowd, making those around her laugh and always leaving a lasting impression. She was a worldly woman who always strove to educate herself and teach others along the way. She is survived by her loving husband, David Rhedmon; her brother, James Schrote of Kinsdale, Va.; her daughter, Julia Salter of Chelsea, Ala.; her son, Theodore Kent of Alexandria, Va.; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Liam and Mariah; and of course her puppies, Frigga and Odin. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Bike to the Beach, an organization to help support Autism awareness (www.biketothebeach.org), an organization cherished by Gretchen.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
To the family! Really crushed me. We had kept in contact with reunion news for years. RIP Gretchen.
John Hughes
March 22, 2022
Gosh the lights grow dim. She was a ball of fire and will be missed. Julia and Teddy my heart goes out to you both. I have fond memories of our Bellvue/Ginter Park swim days. Xoxo. RIP G!
Laura Jurina
Friend
October 10, 2021
Tonight was start of our Annual reunion and I can honestly say I missed your presence, wit and just your genuine self. I was very fortunate to know you and so grateful for kindness and encouragement, something you probably never knew you gave because hey that was you. Rest forever in peace XOXOXO
Lisa Armstrong
October 10, 2021
David and family, My heartfelt sympathy for the unexpected loss of your wife, mother, and sister. She was such a spirit of generosity, light and laughter and will be missed by many........ Linda Hewes
Linda Hewes
Friend
October 9, 2021
Goodbye Gretchen. Rest Easy. Love, LIsa
Lisa Schweitzer Ljungberg
October 6, 2021
I wanted to send a personal note to the family but was unable to get the address from anyone at Genoa. What a fabulous lady!!
Karen Holt- Genoa Danville, VA
Work
October 5, 2021
Sending love and hugs to the family. I met Gretchen a few times in our girls get togethers and she made such a lasting impression! She is truly loved and will be missed by so many.
Janice
October 4, 2021
I am floored by this news. The world just lost a guiding light. RIP my dear lady.
Roy McCall
Friend
October 3, 2021
David and family, our deepest condolences on Grethen's passing. Please know that you all are in our prayers.
Jay and Margie Erb
Friend
October 2, 2021
My prayers for the family. I will miss her wit, her quick laugh, her passion for the things she cared about. Lord knows we didn't agree on some things, but there was never a doubt about whether she cared. An abiding respect for our friendship kept us in touch for almost 5 decades. May perpetual light shine upon her ...
Bobby Hogue
October 2, 2021
Gretchen you were such a great, fun friend to many. I´m really going to miss you....
Peggy Wielgos
October 1, 2021
Gretchen, you will truly be missed by many! RIP Judieanne
Judieanne Conner
Work
October 1, 2021
I´m sending heartfelt sympathy and prayers to all of Gretchen's many loved ones! She was always such a firecracker! Burning bright with her humor and intellect. Certainly, Heaven is celebrating her homecoming.
Carol Henderson
October 1, 2021
Gretch-there are no words. We grew up together-how can we be without you so soon? I´m so sorry to lose you. I hope you always knew how much you meant to me...I luff u!
Teresa Carson
September 30, 2021
I always looked forward to spending time with Gretchen when our family would visit. She would take me on such fun adventures and would give me beauty makeovers that made me feel so special. Gretchen always knew how to make me feel more confident about myself. She was so bright and has a truly kind, warm and enduring spirit. I will cherish all of my sweet memories of my cousin.
Claudia
Family
September 30, 2021
You will be so missed. Until we meet again dear friend.
Theresa Gray Croghan
Friend
September 30, 2021
I offer my deepest condolences to the family. Gretchen was truly a ray of sunshine and a joy to be around at work! She was like a work Aunt to me. We would often text and share movies with one another. I am truly grateful to have shared a bond with her in this lifetime. May God give you strength and comfort at this time.
Jenea Parrott
Work
September 30, 2021
I am so profoundly sorry for the loss of your mom. She certainly was one of a kind! Her laughter always filled the room! She shall be missed.
Scottie Ferras
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results