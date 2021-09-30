RHEDMON, Dr. Gretchen Schrote, Pharm.D of Virginia – Alexandria, Va., passed away on September 24, 2021. She was born in Middleton, Ohio on November 6, 1959 to John and Rachael Schrote. She grew up in Northern Virginia and attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where she received both her undergraduate, as well as her Doctorate in Pharmacy. Gretchen was a creative and fun-loving person who was often seen working a crowd, making those around her laugh and always leaving a lasting impression. She was a worldly woman who always strove to educate herself and teach others along the way. She is survived by her loving husband, David Rhedmon; her brother, James Schrote of Kinsdale, Va.; her daughter, Julia Salter of Chelsea, Ala.; her son, Theodore Kent of Alexandria, Va.; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Liam and Mariah; and of course her puppies, Frigga and Odin. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Bike to the Beach, an organization to help support Autism awareness (www.biketothebeach.org
), an organization cherished by Gretchen.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.