Gretchen McIntire Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
SMITH, Gretchen McIntire, 77, of Powhatan, was called home by Jesus on Saturday, February 27, 2021, where she was greeted by her mom, dad, brother and other family members. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Carroll Smith; her five daughters, Kim Llewellyn (Mark), Jacqui Moore (Dave), Amy Whitehead (Karl), Beth Powell (Graham) and Sherri Allen (Jon); Steve Klein (Sydney), who was like a son; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Gretchen treasured the Lord, her family, animals, crafts and anything chocolate. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma and GiGi, and will be greatly missed. Visitation hours for friends and family will be Wednesday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Her home-going celebration will be held on Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at The Bridge Church. Interment in Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, VA
Mar
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, VA
My prayers to the family. I went to elementary school with Beth and our families were good friends when we were children. She was sweet and kind to everyone.
Shelby Davis
Friend
March 2, 2021
Aunt Gretchen was such a beautiful person, always caring for her family, so passionate about her animals. She will be forever in our memories and sadly missed. Love you Aunt Gretchen!!
Jeff & Debra Smith
Family
March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
My sympathies and prayers for Gretchen's family. I went to Hermitage High with Gretchen and remember her as a sweet and fun friend. I am so very sorry for her loss. She will be forever missed.
Didi Emory McConnell
March 2, 2021
