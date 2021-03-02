SMITH, Gretchen McIntire, 77, of Powhatan, was called home by Jesus on Saturday, February 27, 2021, where she was greeted by her mom, dad, brother and other family members. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Carroll Smith; her five daughters, Kim Llewellyn (Mark), Jacqui Moore (Dave), Amy Whitehead (Karl), Beth Powell (Graham) and Sherri Allen (Jon); Steve Klein (Sydney), who was like a son; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Gretchen treasured the Lord, her family, animals, crafts and anything chocolate. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma and GiGi, and will be greatly missed. Visitation hours for friends and family will be Wednesday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Her home-going celebration will be held on Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at The Bridge Church. Interment in Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 10, 2021.