MONTGOMERY, Grover Whalen, passed peacefully from natural causes Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Louise Montgomery; and his brothers, Donald Montgomery, Elmo Montgomery Jr. and Lewis Montgomery. He is survived by his children, Matt Montgomery, Chad Montgomery (Meg) and Sara Montgomery; his grandchildren, Livvie and Rivers Montgomery; his sisters, Beverly Adkins (Tommy), Brenda Mack (Christopher), Janice Hardee (Buddy); his brother, Wayne Montgomery (Patty); his faithful caregiver, George Carter; and 19 nieces and nephews. Born the sixth of eight children on April 30, 1939, Grover grew up in Highland Park in Richmond, Virginia. After attending John Marshall High School, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He ran his business for his entire adult life, later joined by his eldest son. He never retired. Many will remember Grover for his larger-than-life personality. Others may remember him for his love of cars, specifically antique Ford Model-A's. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed a Sunday drive in one of his antique cars, or a vacation in his motorhome. Grover's best qualities were his his incredible sense of humor and his generosity, which his family hopes will be his legacy. A celebration of his life will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization close to your heart, or lend a helping hand to someone in need, as Grover often did.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.