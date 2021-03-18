CHEATHAM, Guy Michael, 69, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully March 13, 2021, at home with his family after a courageous fight with an aggressive cancer. His mother, Mary D. Cheatham; his father, G. Milton Cheatham Jr.; and his younger brother, Kevin M. Cheatham welcomed him to his Lord's house with loving arms. They finally have a foursome for golf up there.
Mike is survived by his heartbroken wife of 30 years, Susan H. Cheatham; son, Guy D. Cheatham, Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Glenn M. Cheatham, Raleigh, N.C. He is also survived by his brother, Keith D. Cheatham (Vivian), Richmond; brother, John M. Cheatham, Valley Village, Calif.; sister-in-law, Jessica C. Babbitt (Ted), Palm Beach, Fla.; niece, Leah C. Babcock (Joe), Hoover, Ala.; nephews, C.K. Cheatham (Mary), Richmond and K. Hunter Cheatham (Diana), Richmond; mother-in-law, Ann G. Cheatham, Midlothian; and stepmother, Marjorie A. Cheatham, Midlothian.
A Richmond native, Mike grew up on a farm on Route 360 in Chesterfield County. He and his brothers have many experiences riding horses, raising cattle, collecting eggs from the massive chicken house and working the sizable vegetable garden. He was always proud of the 4H award he received for the Grand Champion Steer at the 1965 Chesterfield County Fair!
Mike graduated from Manchester High School and Virginia Tech (B. S. Industrial Engineering and Operations Research). He was a proud Brother of the VA Kappa Chapter – Sigma Phi Epsilon. His fraternity brothers have been front and center in his life ever since. While at Virginia Tech, Mike began working as a college agent for Northwestern Mutual Life, leading all college associates in sales during his senior year. Since then, he has taken the analytical aspect of his engineering degree and applied it to the sophisticated tasks of business, executive and professional benefit planning.
The formulation of DavisWalker, Ltd. in 1993 enabled Mike to reach a lifelong goal of establishing this company as independent advisors – representing clients in a diverse marketplace instead of representing a financial services company with limited products. Passion for his work stayed with him even as disease took over.
Mike was a member of The Association for Advanced Life Underwriting, a member of the National Association of Life Underwriters and the Society for Financial Service Professionals serving as President of the Richmond Chapter 1991 to 1992. He was also a member of The Richmond Estate Planning Council, the Society's Estate Planning and Business Compensations Sections and a charter member of PACE (Professional Achievement in Continuing Education).
Passion for his company was eclipsed only by passion for his family. He loved us deeply and we miss him terribly.
Mike was a longtime member of Bon Air Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bon Air Baptist Building Fund, bonairbaptist.org
Due to COVID restrictions placed by the state of Virginia, we will hold a private memorial service for family. We are planning a Celebration of Life at a later date when restrictions are finally lifted. This obituary will be reposted two weeks before the event. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhome.com
