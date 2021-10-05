Menu
Gwendolyn Leann Jackson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, Gwendolyn Leann, age 66, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Gwendolyn was born September 9, 1955. She is survived by her devoted mother, Maurine Mishoe; and brother, Richard Wayne Carlson, of Henrico. Gwendolyn was a private person and loved to spend time with her family at the beach and various trips to the mountains. She was fond of sports and rooting for her beloved Atlanta Braves. Gwendolyn had a heart for people and would listen to their stories and try to help in any way she could. A Celebration of Life gathering for Gwendolyn will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the Woody Funeral Home - Parham website for the family.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
