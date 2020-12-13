RIVETT-OLSEN, Gwendolyn Eleanor (nee Dyer), passed away at age 82 on November 25, 2020. Born June 22, 1938, in Lancaster, Pa., to Keith and Edith "Cookie" Dyer, Gwen resided in Oakton before moving to Richmond, Va., in 1992. She loved the Lord and was happiest while caring for and helping others. She held many volunteer coordinator roles and served her congregation at Good Shepherd UMC in Glen Allen. She raised two amazing children on her own. She passed her kind, resilient spirit down to them and to her five grandchildren. She was small but fierce. What she lacked in cooking skills, she made up for in smiles and hugs. She will be missed beyond measure. Gwen will be forever remembered by her son, Keith Wood (Jene); grandchildren, Adrienne, Moria, Tyler, Michael and Marisa; great-grandson, Levi; and sisters, Jeanne Hayden and Gail Myers. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Olsen; and daughter, Karenne Wood, Ph.D. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, at the Woody-Parham Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284 or online at https://www.massey.vcu.edu/giving/honorary/memorial
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.