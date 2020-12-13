Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gwendolyn Eleanor Rivett-Olsen
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
RIVETT-OLSEN, Gwendolyn Eleanor (nee Dyer), passed away at age 82 on November 25, 2020. Born June 22, 1938, in Lancaster, Pa., to Keith and Edith "Cookie" Dyer, Gwen resided in Oakton before moving to Richmond, Va., in 1992. She loved the Lord and was happiest while caring for and helping others. She held many volunteer coordinator roles and served her congregation at Good Shepherd UMC in Glen Allen. She raised two amazing children on her own. She passed her kind, resilient spirit down to them and to her five grandchildren. She was small but fierce. What she lacked in cooking skills, she made up for in smiles and hugs. She will be missed beyond measure. Gwen will be forever remembered by her son, Keith Wood (Jene); grandchildren, Adrienne, Moria, Tyler, Michael and Marisa; great-grandson, Levi; and sisters, Jeanne Hayden and Gail Myers. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Olsen; and daughter, Karenne Wood, Ph.D. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, at the Woody-Parham Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284 or online at https://www.massey.vcu.edu/giving/honorary/memorial.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
John Ball
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results