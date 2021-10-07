TYREE, Mrs. Gwendolyn, age 56, of Richmond, departed this life September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Delmond Jones. She is survived by her husband, Robert Tyree; one daughter, Sierra Tyree; two sons, Michael Jones and Terrance Tyree; 12 grandchildren; one brother, George Jones Jr.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Tyree can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.