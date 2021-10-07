Menu
Gwendolyn Tyree
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
TYREE, Mrs. Gwendolyn, age 56, of Richmond, departed this life September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Delmond Jones. She is survived by her husband, Robert Tyree; one daughter, Sierra Tyree; two sons, Michael Jones and Terrance Tyree; 12 grandchildren; one brother, George Jones Jr.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Tyree can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
will always be loved and missed rest in peace gwen
sharelle warren
October 8, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
October 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cheryl Woodley
October 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cheryl Woodley
Friend
October 6, 2021
