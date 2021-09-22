GOSHORN, H. Larkin, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard L. and Ida Morgan Goshorn. Larkin was born in Norfolk, Va. on September 8, 1944, to a loving extended family. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from Maury High School. He also graduated from Old Dominion University, where he met his wife, Rebecca Meekins Goshorn. After he served in the Navy and Army National Guard, he was employed by Virginia National Bank and various mortgage banking firms in Dallas, Texas and Charlotte, N.C. After the bottom fell out of the mortgage market, he returned to ODU to earn his MBA. Upon graduation, he joined Virginia Housing Development Authority, where he rose to Director of Multi-Family Development, from which he retired in 2001. Always a man of few words, he spent his retirement years riding his bike, working on scale models, reading about aircraft, WWII, cookbooks, cooking and caring for his family and faithful lab, Berret.



Larkin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca M. Goshorn; a daughter, Anne L. Goshorn; son-in-law, Peter Kaltenbach; and their children, Claire and Dean; and his son, John "Jack" M. Goshorn, who has helped take care of him throughout his retirement, all of whom he truly loved. Being an only child, Larkin became extremely close to Becky's sister, Alice M. Smith; her husband, Stephen L. Smith; and their children, Lee and Mary, all of whom survive him.



A visitation will take place on Friday, September 24 at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road from 4 to 6 p.m. At Larkin's request, there will be no service and the burial will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.