Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
H. Larkin Goshorn
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Maury High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
GOSHORN, H. Larkin, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard L. and Ida Morgan Goshorn. Larkin was born in Norfolk, Va. on September 8, 1944, to a loving extended family. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from Maury High School. He also graduated from Old Dominion University, where he met his wife, Rebecca Meekins Goshorn. After he served in the Navy and Army National Guard, he was employed by Virginia National Bank and various mortgage banking firms in Dallas, Texas and Charlotte, N.C. After the bottom fell out of the mortgage market, he returned to ODU to earn his MBA. Upon graduation, he joined Virginia Housing Development Authority, where he rose to Director of Multi-Family Development, from which he retired in 2001. Always a man of few words, he spent his retirement years riding his bike, working on scale models, reading about aircraft, WWII, cookbooks, cooking and caring for his family and faithful lab, Berret.

Larkin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca M. Goshorn; a daughter, Anne L. Goshorn; son-in-law, Peter Kaltenbach; and their children, Claire and Dean; and his son, John "Jack" M. Goshorn, who has helped take care of him throughout his retirement, all of whom he truly loved. Being an only child, Larkin became extremely close to Becky's sister, Alice M. Smith; her husband, Stephen L. Smith; and their children, Lee and Mary, all of whom survive him.

A visitation will take place on Friday, September 24 at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road from 4 to 6 p.m. At Larkin's request, there will be no service and the burial will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Becky and Family So sorry for you loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Trish Foster
September 23, 2021
Becky, I am so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. My sincere condolences to you and the rest of the family. May your precious memories comfort you all at this difficult time.
Brenda Griffin
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results