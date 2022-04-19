NICHOLS, H. Coleman, Jr., of Richmond, died April 16, 2022. He was 88.
Cole was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by two children, Melissa Nichols Mason of Carolina Beach, N.C. and Christopher Nichols of Seattle, Wash.; by two grandchildren, Tyler Morse of Carolina Beach, N.C. and Clayton Morse of Athens, Ga.; by two sisters, Louise Sullivan of Washington, D.C. and Jeannette Hooker of Plano, Texas; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and their multitudinous children.
He also leaves behind his wonderful companion and very best friend, Micki Stout.
A graduate engineer from West Virginia University, Cole spent his career in the industrial automation and control industry. In 1971, he founded the United Control Company, serving for 33 years as owner and president until his 2004 retirement. He was a lifetime member of the International Society of Automation.
An accomplished photographer, Cole left his family a legacy of thousands of photos chronicling their happy years together. In addition, he was an avid golf and tennis player and over the years, enjoyed golf with the "Captains of Industry" at St. Andrews Golf Club in New York, with the "Silver Oakers" at Wintergreen and with the wonderful "Nine and Diners" at CCV.
Cole was a rock, an oak, a man of abiding goodwill – gentle, proficient, steady in life and sport and born with the gift of laughter. To know him was to relax in his easy company, to rejoice in his many gallantries, to laugh a little harder and to smile a lot more. As an advanceman, he was pledged to this friends to hold for them places in the heavenly foursomes on the celestial course and courts.
A service for Cole Nichols will be held at 2 p.m. on April 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Friends of Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, or to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.