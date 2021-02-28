TRUONG, Hai Thanh, 49, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after a brief but valiant battle with liver cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Thom Truong. He is survived by his mother, Rene Truong; four brothers and nine sisters, 29 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and dear friends. Hai was a wonderfully loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his love of heavy metal music, paintball, pro wrestling, video games and cool t-shirts. His smile, humor, kindness and steadfast love of family and friends will not be forgotten. Though our hearts ache, we remember and celebrate Hai because he brought so much laughter and joy to our lives. For Hai this is not "Goodbye," but only "See ya later, sucka!" In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hai's huge heart and giving soul can be made to the Hai Truong Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Helping children would have made Hai happy. A celebration of Hai's life will be planned at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.