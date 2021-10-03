Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hal Henry Hampton Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
HAMPTON, Hal Henry, Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Hal Sr.; brother, John; and sister, Betty. He is survived by his son, Raun (Crystal); his grandson, Ayden; as well as many friends that will miss him dearly. Born in Richmond, Va., Hal served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a mechanic on Marine One. He then returned home and kept the equipment running at Dean Foods for over 40 years. He was most at home when he was hunting in the woods or fishing in the river. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., October 11, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.