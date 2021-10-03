HAMPTON, Hal Henry, Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Hal Sr.; brother, John; and sister, Betty. He is survived by his son, Raun (Crystal); his grandson, Ayden; as well as many friends that will miss him dearly. Born in Richmond, Va., Hal served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a mechanic on Marine One. He then returned home and kept the equipment running at Dean Foods for over 40 years. He was most at home when he was hunting in the woods or fishing in the river. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., October 11, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.