JOSEPHSEN, The Rev. Dr. Hans Eugene, III, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on October 1, 2021, at his home in Midlothian. Born to Hans and Mary Josephsen in Ventnor, N.J. on December 19, 1934, Dr. Josephsen was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, pastor and friend, whose joy in and love of God persevered to the end. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He began his work in print journalism and as a radio announcer in New York and New Jersey, before producing evangelism materials for the American Tract Society. From 1960 to 1981, he served faithfully as a pastor at churches in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in addition to training ministers as a lecturer with Sermons from Science at the 1965 World's Fair. He then served as Director of Development for Trans World Radio, before moving into family and marriage counseling at Tap Counseling Center in Mendham, N.J. After relocating to Virginia in 1987, he worked in technology sales for several firms, including Bell Techlogix, until his retirement in 2001. For the past 19 years, he was a member of Glen Allen's Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Young at Heart Choir, an actor in stage productions and an occasional violinist. He also put his vocal talents and radio experience to work as a member of Glen Allen's On the Air Radio Players. He will be dearly missed by the countless individuals and families he shepherded and blessed over his 65 years of ministry and selfless service. He was predeceased by son, Hans IV; and daughter, Mary Kuhn. He is survived by Charlotte, his beloved wife of 66 years; daughter, Karen; and sons, Eric (Karen) and Leif (Michelle); along with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His family wishes to thank our angels of mercy from Amedysis and Faithful Servants, who provided care with unparalleled compassion and kindness until his passing. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. A memorial service will follow at 12 noon, with interment and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church and Reformed Episcopal Seminary in Blue Bell, Pa.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.