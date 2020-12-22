BANNISTER, Harold Hamilton, Sr., passed away at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Harold was born on February 28, 1935, in Washington, D.C., to Heloise Bannister and Harry Gaither. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from high school and served during both the Korean Campaign and the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals including the Bronze Star. After completing 27 years of dedicated service, Harold retired from the military in 1974. He then gained employment at the College of William and Mary, where he became the Director of Transportation. He retired from William and Mary in 2006.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Carter Bannister. He also leaves behind five children, Harold Hamilton Bannister Jr., Yvonne Patricia Cruz, Laurie Francine Bannister-Colon, Hamilton Scott Bannister, David Harrison Bannister; four grandchildren, Racheal Marjorie Mia, Raj Mia, Antonia Francine Colon, Alessandro Daniel Colon; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Sherry Shepherd.
Funeral service arrangements are being organized by Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home, phone: 804-462-7333, web address: www.waddyfuneralhome.com/obits,
address: 6784 Mary Ball Rd., Lancaster, Virginia 22503.
Mr. Bannister will be interred in Quantico National Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in memory of Harold H. Bannister Sr. be sent to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Avenue, Hampton, Va. 23661, (757) 596-7188.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.