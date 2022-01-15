BUTLER, Harold Eugene, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Ann Dudonis Butler; and son, George Dudonis Butler. He is survived by his children, Harold Eugene Butler Jr. and Brooke Dudonis Butler; and his granddaughter, Trinity Brooke Tannous. He graduated from Louisa County High School in 1958 and held degrees from UR and VSU. He served in the United States Military before teaching and coaching at Ferguson High School and Meadowbrook High School. "Coach Butler" was loved by his athletes and during his coaching career was honored with the Coach of the Year in the Eastern District. He worked as a driving instructor and delivered nuclear medicine for Cardinal Health. He had undying love and devotion to God, his family and the game of baseball. He worked hard, and had the gift of making all those who encountered him feel loved and special. He was a perfect gentleman that now stands before the wide gates of heaven, as they are ready to welcome another child home, to the place where he belongs. Country roads take me home…



The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery, Newport News, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2022.