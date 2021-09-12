Dear Maxine and family, I have so many fond memories of "Rick"...from the first time meeting him when he and my Dad served together in the Air Force ... him driving up in his sports car ( a Triumph if I recall correctly). That may have been the beginning of my love of sports cars and years later I was happy to take my MG to Rick's auto repair shop. We all celebrated Rick joining the family when he married Maxine. Maya Angelou said If you're going to leave a legacy, make a mark on this world that can't be erased." Rick's mark on this world will never be erased as it lives on the lives of his wonderful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sending much love to all of you, Karen

Karen Asaro Family September 12, 2021