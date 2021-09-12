HAMLETT, Harold C., 84, of Aylett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maxine Hamlett; and their three children, Lee Ann Stratton, Carlton "Buck" Hamlett and his wife, Sheila, Terrance "Mac" Hamlett and his wife, Julie; sister, Edith Stutts and her husband, Thomas; six grandchildren, Katie, Deidrea, Vincent, Will, Rebecca and Lizzie; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, McKayla, Aaron and Hamilton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Skip, Mike, Kelly, Heidi and Catherine; and many close family members and friends. Harold was a United States Air Force veteran of 20 years and spent time in the Philippines, Thailand, Spain and saw combat in Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he successfully owned and operated two auto repair businesses, then after retiring from those, he was a part-time mail carrier for a couple of years. When he finally retired from the Post Office, he and Maxine traveled extensively. During his retirement years, Harold served as Commander of the VFW Post 9501 and President of the Mechanicsville Lions Club. His family and friends will miss him and remember him fondly. The family will receive friends at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., in Aylett, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. Please be cognizant of health measures and wear a mask if you plan to visit with the family. After visitation, the immediate family will accompany him to the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia for burial with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.