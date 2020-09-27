HICKS, Harold Martin, 71, of Woodford, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in War, W.Va., he was the son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Hicks. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Verlie, Jean and Dean Hicks. Survivors include his daughter, Jenny Beth Hicks (and her mother, Dee Oliver Shelton); his three sisters, Charlotte Huddleston, Phyllis Field and Delona Pugh; four brothers, Darrell, Eugene, Jerry and Terry Hicks; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sign register book online, www.storkefuneralhome.com
