AIKEY, Harold Marvin, 94, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Wilson, Crystal Adamchek (Robert), Kirk Aikey (Gail) and Benjamin Aikey (Bridget); daughter-in-law, Diane Bennett (Curtis); siblings, Paul Aikey Sr. (Elaine), Edith Gaines (Everett), Betty Woodruff (Harold) and Catherine "Sue" Brady (Bruce); grandchildren, Jenny Franzese (Franco), Christopher Adamchek, Scott Adamchek, DJ Adamchek, Holli Trail (Christopher), Benjamin Aikey (Jennifer), Joel Bennett, Ashley Aikey, Domenico Franzese, Charlie Rose Flores, Claire Aikey, arriving soon, Leah Margaret Aikey and Sorcha Provost. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Anne (Steinert) Aikey; parents, Benjamin and Arvilla Aikey; siblings, Merrill Aikey Sr. (Ella), Velma Lloyd (Harold) and Martha Naugle (Ernest). Harold's funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10), N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment will be held for the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park in Schuylkill Haven, Pa.