Harold Richard "Dick" Palmen
PALMEN, Harold Richard "Dick", 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Colette; his parents, Harold and Peg; a brother, Don; and daughters, Mary and Nancy. Dick is survived by his sons, Mike, Mark (Anne), Tom (Amy), Rick (Laurie) and John (Virginia); his daughter, Peggy (Ben); 11 wonderful grandchildren, 10 amazing great-grandchildren; his brother, Kenny (Dianna); and his sister-in-law, Edna. As a "Cheese Head," he loved watching the Green Bay Packers play. He also enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork, gardening and he was an avid golfer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2022.
