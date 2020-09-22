Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold Phillip Bailey
BAILEY, Harold Phillip, age 85, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Yolanda (YoYo) Bailey. He is survived by his wife, Jesse Arlene Bailey; one sister, Ethel Battle; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; four sisters-in-law, Inez Bailey, Evelyn Bailey, Rosetta Bailey and Claudette Ellet; two brothers-in-law, Sammy Twiggs and Clarence Foster; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted friend, Kirby Battle Jr.; and a godson, Michael Curry. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 noon at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 24, 2020