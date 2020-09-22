BAILEY, Harold Phillip, age 85, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord September 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Yolanda (YoYo) Bailey. He is survived by his wife, Jesse Arlene Bailey; one sister, Ethel Battle; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; four sisters-in-law, Inez Bailey, Evelyn Bailey, Rosetta Bailey and Claudette Ellet; two brothers-in-law, Sammy Twiggs and Clarence Foster; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted friend, Kirby Battle Jr.; and a godson, Michael Curry. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 noon at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.