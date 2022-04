SMITH, Harold Randolph, 82, of Richmond, passed away on August 31, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of over 57 years, Nancy; daughter, Melissa; granddaughters, Savannah (Matt) and Hannah; and brothers, Bobby (Lois) and Gordon. Harold will be honored with a celebration of his life October 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Guests will be received one hour prior. For condolences, see www.blileys.com