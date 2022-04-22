WEBB, Harold "Kenny", of Henrico, Virginia, age 57, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022. He was born February 5, 1965, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold K. Webb Sr. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Webb; son, Harold K. Webb III (Suelen); daughter, Charley Washington (Jordan); mother, Janie Webb; brothers, Brody and Chris Webb; as well as many other family members and friends. Kenny enjoyed fishing, gardening and coaching baseball. He was a steel fabricator for over 40 years and was Vice President of Hanover Iron and Steel, Inc. Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Richmond Coach and Mortuary Service for a Celebration of Life from 2 to 3:30 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2022.