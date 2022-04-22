Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold "Kenny" Webb
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
8500 Staples Mill Road
Henrico, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
May, 1 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
Send Flowers
WEBB, Harold "Kenny", of Henrico, Virginia, age 57, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022. He was born February 5, 1965, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold K. Webb Sr. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Webb; son, Harold K. Webb III (Suelen); daughter, Charley Washington (Jordan); mother, Janie Webb; brothers, Brody and Chris Webb; as well as many other family members and friends. Kenny enjoyed fishing, gardening and coaching baseball. He was a steel fabricator for over 40 years and was Vice President of Hanover Iron and Steel, Inc. Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Richmond Coach and Mortuary Service for a Celebration of Life from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
8500 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.