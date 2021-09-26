WOOD, Harold Randolph, On his 58th wedding anniversary, September 7, 2021, Harold Wood, 81, passed from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. He was born and raised on a generational farm in Chesterfield, Va. Graduating from Manchester High School (1958), he earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from Virginia Tech in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army, eventually becoming a Captain, and retired from DuPont Fibers-Spruce Plant in 1993. In 1975, Harold joined the Gideons International, where he served faithfully in many capacities until the last.



He was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey and Marcella Wood; his sister, Eleanor and her husband, Ralph Vincent; as well as his brother-in-law, Charles Vaught. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wyatt Wood; sister, Anne Vaught; and brother, Aubrey (Pennie) Wood. He leaves behind three children, Pattie (Marbury) Fagan, Bobby (Neila) Wood, Timothy (Laurie) Wood; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Surrounded by his family, Harold died at home and is buried on his son's farm in Caroline County, Va.



A memorial service will be held on September 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 28095, Henrico, Va. 23228.



Now also when I am old and grayheaded, O God, do not forsake me, until I declare Your strength to this generation, Your power to everyone who is to come. Psalm 71:18



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.