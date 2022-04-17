FITZGERALD, Harriet Brown, passed Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Richmond, Va.



She was born April 19, 1921 in Middletown, New York, to Dr. Edward Allan Brown and Lucille Dodson Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Carter Fitzgerald in 2006.



She is survived by her three children, H. Clark Cockrell and wife, Cathy, Ann Brown Cockrell Gregory and Harriet (Holly) Cockrell Pembroke and her husband, Graham. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was a member of St. James's Episcopal Church, The Virginia Historical Society, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, The Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities and The Country Club of Virginia. She was also a former member of The Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia, The Junior Board of The Virginia House and The Valentine Museum. During World War II, she worked for the U.S. Army Air Force at The Filter Center and the American Red Cross.



In her younger years, Harriet was an avid golfer and played on the state team matches for both The Princess Anne and The Country Club of Virginia teams. In her later years, she took up Mah-Jongg and excelled at the game so much that she was persuaded to teach many groups of friends to play as well. Harriet's joie de vivre was unparalleled, as she traveled all over the world and led a very blessed, full life, loved by all.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230.



Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.