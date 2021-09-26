Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harriet M. "Pat" Hill
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HILL, Harriet M. "Pat", of Richmond, passed away September 20, 2021. She is survived by her four sons, Timothy Mark Hill, John Michael Hill (Karen), Preston Charles Hill and Samuel Joseph Hill (Mary-Hugh); stepchildren, Jon Brinsfield Hill II (Trish) and Joy Lynn Parker (John); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Pat Hall, Dottie and Dave Berlin and John Lennon. Pat will be laid to rest privately at her beloved Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City, Va. The family sincerely thanks all the nurses of Traditions Home Health & Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, www.alz.org/grva. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.