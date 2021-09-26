HILL, Harriet M. "Pat", of Richmond, passed away September 20, 2021. She is survived by her four sons, Timothy Mark Hill, John Michael Hill (Karen), Preston Charles Hill and Samuel Joseph Hill (Mary-Hugh); stepchildren, Jon Brinsfield Hill II (Trish) and Joy Lynn Parker (John); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Pat Hall, Dottie and Dave Berlin and John Lennon. Pat will be laid to rest privately at her beloved Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City, Va. The family sincerely thanks all the nurses of Traditions Home Health & Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Richmond, www.alz.org/grva
. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.