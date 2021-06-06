Dave Amsler was a huge part of my life growing up and I would not be the person that I am today without him. He was tough on me and kind all at the same time. One of my fondest memories that I have with Dave was on the day of my last game that I played with FC Richmond with Dave as my coach. I tore my second ACL that game, thus ending my soccer season which was difficult but I remember a moment where I was lying on the field looking up at Dave and knowing that my soccer time had come to an end and yet I felt so fulfilled. I had had an amazing soccer experience; I had gone to Brazil and Phoenix, traveled all up and down the East coast, and learned some hard lessons that have stuck with me to this day. On that field, I looked up at Dave and said, "Thank you for being my coach and for having me here." And Dave replied, "It was wonderful having you here." I was 17 then and I am now 23 and preparing for medical school. So many things all came together to lead me down this path in life and Dave was an important one. He taught me discipline, good sportsmanship and a love for soccer. I will miss him dearly and my heart goes out to all of his family, his friends, and the soccer community as a whole- we lost a very good coach and a good person. Unfortunately, I have to leave Richmond for medical school before the celebration of Dave´s life is scheduled but my thoughts and love are there with everyone. Dave will always be remembered as the sometimes grouchy but always lovable soccer coach who impacted countless people´s lives.

Claire Bobowski Friend June 8, 2021