AMSLER, Harry David, III, passed away June 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Gallion Amsler. He is also survived by three children, Wallace Shane Amsler, Brandon Heath Amsler and wife, Alicia and their family, Ashley Fay Hazelton and husband, Hal and their family.
Dave is also survived by his stepchildren, Christian Leigh Dunville, Cary Becraft and husband, Peter and family and Robert M. Dunville III and wife, Erika and family and John Graham Dunville and his family. Dave had one brother, Stephen J. Amsler and his wife Karen, and their family. Also a sister-in-law, Anita Williams and her family.
Dave was born in Norristown, Pa. on March 22, 1948. He graduated from Campbell University in 1970. He then re-located to Richmond, Va., where he began his teaching career. He founded the Richmond Summer Soccer League, the Richmond Strikers Soccer Club, F.C. Richmond and founder and President of VCCL and CCL. Dave has spent the last 50 years teaching and mentoring youth soccer players in Richmond and surrounding area. He also was on the State team and Regional team staff for many years. It's fair to say he brought soccer to the area and has been responsible for many young players finding joy in the game.
A celebration of his life will be held at Huguenot Park on June 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to F.C. Richmond Soccer Club.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
I am not sure why.,. but when I was eating lunch today, Dave came to mind. So, I did some research on the internet and found that he had passed away.
To his family, I am so sorry about your loss.
I was on the first scholastic soccer team (Providence Jr. High) that he formed as a new instructor fresh out of Campbell college in the early 70's. I believe this was the only soccer team for a public school in Virginia, because we had to play the JV teams from Catholic High Schools. Under his guidance, I became a referee for the Private school High School soccer games as a high school student myself.
I never had contact with Dave since after I graduated, but thought of him occasionally as a very positive and inspiring memory.
Rest in Peace Dave.
Stephen Ballinger
January 13, 2022
I'm just finding out Dave passed away and I'm just profoundly sad such an icon is gone. He loved playing the referee's (of which I was one) and he could get very creative, but he would make us all laugh later when we told our Dave stories over beer after the game. I always thought he was such a funny guy, even when he was being his normal grumpy self. Both of my kids played for him and he and my daughter got on famously. She went on to play at VMI, and I know her strong competitive edge was fostered through his coaching. She loved her coach. He will always be missed by this family and Richmond owes a great debt to a man that mapped out the level of soccer Richmond now benefits from. God speed Dave.
Christie Bernas
December 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to Joan and the rest of the family. Dave had a profound impact on me and is one of the those people who is truly bigger than life. He was fiercely loyal to his FC Richmond family and my days with FC Richmond hold some of my favorite soccer memories. Dave, in my eyes, is a legend. The positive impact he has had on the beautiful game, on the greater Richmond area, and on the lives of the players in his club is immeasurable. I am honored to have been a part of Dave's FC Richmond family. Thank you Dave! Also a huge thank you to Joan and the rest of the family for sharing Dave with us. Lots of love to you all!
Shareef Tahboub
June 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Amsler family. Both our son and daughter played for Dave and I will always appreciate not only all he taught them on the soccer field but all the life lessons they learned from him. My daughter loved playing for Mystic and her first words on hearing of his passing were "playing from age 7 through college, he was my favorite coach and the one I learned the most from". Traveling to Brazil with Dave and her team was one of her favorite soccer trips. His love of the game was always so apparent and his contributions to all the players and the sport taught character and leadership both on and off the field. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through all the lives he touched.
Rachel Hommel
June 17, 2021
Our deepest Sympathies to Dave's Family.
Dave was a true soccer Icon and his many years and contributions to the sport and it's Players was so appreciated.
My Son Cory played from age 10 with Strikers and later FC Magic..he continued thru HS and College and still plays at age 48..Thanks Dave
Faye Osterbind
June 16, 2021
So many great memories with Dave. He truly influenced my life in so many ways. My favorite coach of all time! Thank you Dave ! You will be missed!
Adekoya Clark
June 15, 2021
The goals of having our children play youth soccer have always been wholistic: character and leadership development, response to being coached, mentoring, learning hard work and goal setting...things that make you a better person. Dave Amsler's standards and expectations for the soccer players at FC Richmond made our daughters' lives better and richer as people. His traditional views about wearing 80% black cleats, cutting hair, tucking in the jersey, not wearing outer garments on top of a uniform were all part of the mystique that kept kids on their toes and made them work hard at all the small details of their game. More than anything, he celebrated when the players did a move in a game. He knew a player who could play with creativity and finesse could handle herself in any situation. Our daughters felt so special when he would call them out of training to point out a move they had made. The players were always a little scared of him...until they went on a trip with him and then they came back HUGE Dave and Joan fans. I'm proud of the legacy he left behind in the FC Richmond club, but there will never be another one like Dave Amsler.
Rebekah DeRoco
June 12, 2021
I met Dave in the 1980's when I atended one of his soccer clinics for class B coaching. We became good friends went to soccer tournaments together and he taught me and my son so much about the games. It is a very sad time for the Richmond soccer community and Dave will be greatly missed! RIP Buddy 'til we meet again!
Rick Evans
Friend
June 9, 2021
Dave Amsler was a huge part of my life growing up and I would not be the person that I am today without him. He was tough on me and kind all at the same time. One of my fondest memories that I have with Dave was on the day of my last game that I played with FC Richmond with Dave as my coach. I tore my second ACL that game, thus ending my soccer season which was difficult but I remember a moment where I was lying on the field looking up at Dave and knowing that my soccer time had come to an end and yet I felt so fulfilled. I had had an amazing soccer experience; I had gone to Brazil and Phoenix, traveled all up and down the East coast, and learned some hard lessons that have stuck with me to this day. On that field, I looked up at Dave and said, "Thank you for being my coach and for having me here." And Dave replied, "It was wonderful having you here." I was 17 then and I am now 23 and preparing for medical school. So many things all came together to lead me down this path in life and Dave was an important one. He taught me discipline, good sportsmanship and a love for soccer. I will miss him dearly and my heart goes out to all of his family, his friends, and the soccer community as a whole- we lost a very good coach and a good person. Unfortunately, I have to leave Richmond for medical school before the celebration of Dave´s life is scheduled but my thoughts and love are there with everyone. Dave will always be remembered as the sometimes grouchy but always lovable soccer coach who impacted countless people´s lives.
Claire Bobowski
Friend
June 8, 2021
Joan, Shane & Trip,
We are so saddened to hear of Dave's passing. He was indeed a great coach to Patrick for his many years in the Magic program. Sorry, I didn't know that he had been ill, I would have reached out to him. Elaine & Bill (79 Magic) Wirtz, VA.
The Murdock Family
Other
June 8, 2021
Condolences to his family. Dave helped me grow as a player, but more importantly as a person. I will miss our interactions on and off the field. The memories will live on! RIP Dave
Mark Tribendis
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dave's passing. I played against him in college and coached at Trinity Episcopal in Richmond in the 70's. No one had as much of an impact on the growth of soccer in Central Virginia than Dave. He loved the game more than anyone I know. No one can ever fill his shoes. He will be missed.
Ralph Nesbit
Friend
June 7, 2021
This is so sad in so many ways. Dave was a great friend and mentor and is truly responsible for the introduction and growth of soccer in our community. He will be dearly missed.
Bruce watson
June 7, 2021
Joan & family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dave & Mary Dee San Antonio Texas
Friend
June 7, 2021
My deepest condolences Joan to you and your entire family. I truly appreciate everything Dave did for my son-he was truly an inspiration.
Cathy Dziadosz
Other
June 7, 2021
Brandon and family, Jane and I are sorry for you loss. You are in our prayers
Roger Williams
Family
June 7, 2021
To Joan & family you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
Dave & Mary Dee San Antonio Texas
June 7, 2021
I wish to offer my sympathies to the Amsler family. Dave did so much to grow the game of soccer in the Richmond area and provide countless opportunities to countless young people.
Jim Dorton
June 7, 2021
Dave was wonderful
Julie R Bew
June 6, 2021
Joan and family - our sincere sympathies on Dave's passing! His support for my David (Cox) years ago was timely and so appreciated! I hope to see you on the 25th!