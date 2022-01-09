Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Harry "Travis" Edwards Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
EDWARDS, Harry "Travis", Jr., age 85, of Ashland, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Edwards Sr.; mother, Lucille Edwards; son, Steven Edwards; brother, Wayne Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Wilma McBride; devoted friend, Judy Edwards; children, Denise Edwards (Mark), Jeff Edwards (Caroline), Julie Chapman (Jackie); sister, Sandi Melnyk (Pete); sister-in-law, Brenda Edwards; grandchildren, Sarah Langendoerfer, Elizabeth Graham, Lee Chapman, Shanna Zampino, Jessica Choy; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was the retired owner and operator of Edwards Machine Co., Inc., which he managed along with his brother, Wayne. He was a longtime private pilot and loved flying and restoring T-34 Mentor aircraft, which were used by both the Air Force and Navy for training. He also loved volunteering at his church, First Baptist Ashland, in building and grounds maintenance. Due to COVID, the family will be postponing the memorial service until the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Ashland-Building & Grounds.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a special man Travis was! We shared some really special memories from back in the days. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve his passing.
Leslie Watford, Henry Clemons
Friend
January 12, 2022
