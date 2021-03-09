GARMON, Harry H., Jr., 81, of Glen Allen, left us on Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, after a long and courageous battle against heart disease. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Harry H. and Lucy M. Garmon; and his sister, Harriet G. Finn.Harry was born in Atlanta, Ga., but spent many of his younger years (1949 to 1963) in Germany, where his father was stationed as a Captain in the U.S. Army.He returned to the U.S. in 1963 and began working at Reynolds Metals. During this time, he earned his business degree from the University of Richmond. Soon his entrepreneurial skills emerged. He founded and sold three successful businesses. He never truly retired from business until he was in the end stage of congestive heart failure.Harry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Anne Roberts Garmon; two sons, Jon Garmon (Cathy) of Glen Allen and Mark Garmon of Richmond; and one daughter, Amy "Ami" Garmon of Berlin, Germany; three grandchildren, Eric Garmon (Amy), Rachel Garmon (Travis Williams) and Remo Joe Bitner; and one great-grandson, Ian Garmon.No services can be scheduled at the current time. The family will have a private convening to pay tribute to this special man. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Bon Secours Hospice nurses and doctor who provided such attentive care for Harry. It made a big difference in his ability to endure his final days.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Harry Garmon Entrepreneurship Fund which has been established to support entrepreneurship in students at his Alma Mater, the UR School of Business. Please follow this link for details: