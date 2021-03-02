GRAHAM, The Rev. Harry L. Jr., departed this life on February 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nona M. Graham. He is survived by his wife, Doris Porter; one son, Harry Graham III; one daughter, Janice Graham; one stepson, Trevor Williams; six grandchildren, Semena and LaTorya Mann, Que Jubril, Robert and Yvonne Dalton, Larry Graham; and two great-grandchildren, Tera and Tyler Dalton; one brother, Gumensindo Ruffin; four sisters, Louise Floyd, Loistine Blue, Michelle Ruffin and Kathleen Baron; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, March 3, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. Greenwood Memorial Gardens.