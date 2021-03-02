Menu
The Rev. Harry L. Graham Jr.
GRAHAM, The Rev. Harry L. Jr., departed this life on February 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nona M. Graham. He is survived by his wife, Doris Porter; one son, Harry Graham III; one daughter, Janice Graham; one stepson, Trevor Williams; six grandchildren, Semena and LaTorya Mann, Que Jubril, Robert and Yvonne Dalton, Larry Graham; and two great-grandchildren, Tera and Tyler Dalton; one brother, Gumensindo Ruffin; four sisters, Louise Floyd, Loistine Blue, Michelle Ruffin and Kathleen Baron; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, March 3, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to find out about his death this late. We were childhood friends. I will miss our phone calls of memories .
Alma Jo McCullen Wilson
Friend
August 7, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy. Cousin: Clara and family.
Peggy Barnes
March 4, 2021
We send our love, prayers and sympathy to Harry´s family! He was a wonderful and caring and dependable person! We knew him for many years and will miss him! Nancy & Dewey Morris
Nancy and Dewey Morris
March 3, 2021
My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Family - Rev. Graham was a Co-worker, Friend, and Brother-in-Christ - He will be truly missed, but I know he is singing with the Angels now - Well done, good and faithful Servant!
Pastor Tony Bassett
March 2, 2021
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
March 2, 2021
Condolences to the family!
Lil Tyler
March 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
March 2, 2021
