Harry "Ed" Kollatz Sr.
KOLLATZ, Harry "Ed", Sr., 83, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on April 4, 2022. He was born December 24, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry and Ruth Kollatz. Ed was in the United States Army from 1958 to 1962. He had a sense of adventure that went from cars to airplanes to motorcycles. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth; brothers, Bob Kollatz, Richard "Dicky" Kollatz and James "Jim" Kollatz. He is survived and loved by his wife of 62 years, Lorena Morris Kollatz; daughter, Sharon Sutler (Kevin); son, Harry Kollatz Jr. (Amie); granddaughter, Mya Sutler; as well as extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Dale Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
