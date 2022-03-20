MAPP, Harry Llewellyn, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully at home March 18, 2022.
He was born July 22, 1930, on the waters of Nassawadox Creek, Northampton County on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He was the only child of the late Harry Llewellyn Mapp Sr. and Lillian Rebecca Wilkins.
Harry graduated from Northampton High School, Randolph Macon Academy, Virginia Tech and the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law. He moved to Halifax, Va., and joined the former Governor William M. Tuck's law firm: Tuck, Bagwell, Dillard, Mapp, and Nelson. In 1984, when the firm dissolved, Harry established his private practice in Halifax. Harry retired after 45 years of practicing law.
Harry served as president of the Halifax County Bar Association and Halifax County Country Club; charter president of Halifax County Jaycees; board member of Carter Bank and Trust and of Hargrove Military Academy; member of the Virginia State Bar, South Boston Rotary Club; and as a trustee at Beth Car Baptist Church.
Harry enjoyed many interests and had many friends from all walks of life. He loved boats and cars and piloting his own plane. Mostly, he loved the game of golf. He enjoyed giving golf lessons to others using the Paul Bertholy method, and for many years, he ran a small golf school.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Delta Jane Stevenson; two children, Kate Stevenson Mapp Bishop of Richmond, Va. and Thomas Llewellyn Mapp and wife, Stephanie, of Haymarket, Va.; five grandchildren, Kyle Stevenson Bishop and wife, Annika, of Salem, Va., Troy Mapp Bishop of Richmond, Va., Jane Claire Bishop Carrico and husband, Brian, of Fredericksburg, Va., Preston Thomas Mapp of Richmond, Va. and Maris Leigh Mapp of Haymarket, Va.; and three great-grandchildren, Fiona Delta Bishop, Everett Byron Bishop and Delta Rose Cate Carrico.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Beth Car Baptist Church with the Rev. Reggie Warren officiating. Burial to follow in the Town of Halifax Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at his home, 640 Mountain Rd., Halifax, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beth Car Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Halifax, Va. 24558, Halifax Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 513, Halifax, Va. 24558 or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.