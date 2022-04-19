Menu
Harry Stephen Moore Jr.
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
12:00p.m.
Bon Air United Methodist Church (BAUMC)
MOORE, Harry Stephen, Jr., On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, our family patriarch, Steve Moore, embraced his Christian faith and passed into the arms of our Lord. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 67 years, JoAnn C. Moore; brother, Pete (Dale); sons, Randy (Lee), Joe (Joanne), Scott (Cheryl); eight grandchildren, Visha, Justin, Ashley, Margaret Ann, Tucker, Logan, Kyle and Corbin; and 13 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry S. Moore Sr. and Pauline S. Moore; and his brother, Don (Patsy). Steve was born on October 20, 1929, in Radford, Virginia to Harry S. Moore Sr. and Pauline S. Moore. With his brothers, the three Moore boys ruled Downey Street. Steve later attended the University of Richmond, as scholarship football athlete and served in the Korean War. Steve retired in 1994, after working in leadership roles at Virginia Commonwealth University, VEPCO, Eskimo Pie and CF Sauer. Our Steve, Dad and Pa will be remembered for his endearing love of family, strong faith and kindness. As a long-standing member of Bon Air United Methodist Church (BAUMC), his services will be held there on Thursday, April 21. Visitation will be at 12 noon with services following at 1 p.m. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to the BAUMC mission fund. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Bon Air United Methodist Church (BAUMC)
VA
Apr
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Bon Air United Methodist Church (BAUMC)
VA
