ROBINSON, Harry H., 86, of Mineral, Va., departed this life on Monday, March 14, 2022. He is survived by his children, Gloria, Connie, Harry and Lonnie Robinson and LaTonya Barrett; his grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.