Harry Wilmer Sims Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
SIMS, Harry Wilmer, Jr., of Goochland, Va., passed away on June 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Sims; his wife, Jackie Sims; his son, Jeff Sims (Leslie); and two grandsons, Michael Sims and Tyler Sims.

Harry worked at Philip Morris for 32 years and was a lifetime member of Goochland Company 5 Fire Department.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Goochland Company 5 Fire House at 2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, Va. 23063. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Goochland Company 5 Fire House
2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear that Harry passed away. My thoughts are with you and your family. I know he will be truly missed.
NASH Kidd
Friend
June 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert & Bunny Callahan
Friend
June 24, 2021
Harry was one of My Daddy´s best friends. They worked together. I have so many memories of Harry and the story´s daddy use to tell. I lost dad last December. I am sure they are laughing together once agin. Prayer to your family on this great Loss. Harry will always be someone you can never forget.
Yvonne Krug Rice
Friend
June 23, 2021
