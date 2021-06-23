SIMS, Harry Wilmer, Jr., of Goochland, Va., passed away on June 19, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Sims; his wife, Jackie Sims; his son, Jeff Sims (Leslie); and two grandsons, Michael Sims and Tyler Sims.
Harry worked at Philip Morris for 32 years and was a lifetime member of Goochland Company 5 Fire Department.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Goochland Company 5 Fire House at 2710 Fairground Road, Goochland, Va. 23063. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
I was saddened to hear that Harry passed away. My thoughts are with you and your family. I know he will be truly missed.
NASH Kidd
Friend
June 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert & Bunny Callahan
Friend
June 24, 2021
Harry was one of
My Daddy´s best friends. They worked together. I have so many memories of Harry and the story´s daddy use to tell. I lost dad last December. I am sure they are laughing together once agin. Prayer to your family on this great
Loss. Harry will always be someone you can never forget.