Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Waller Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
WALLER, Harry, Sr., 82, father of the singing Waller family, died December 9, 2020. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Mae Waller; daughters, Sandra Waller-Massenburg (Larry) and Karen Waller-Ingram (Anthony); sons, Harry Jr. (Patricia), Chris and Bruce (Cynthia) Waller; devoted adopted son, Mike; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Waller and Annie Jane Green; brother, Willie Waller Jr. (Marjorie); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, at Maury Cemetery. Rev. Leo Hackett Jr. officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maury Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Was Harry a singer and writer? I’m sorry for your loss.
Marilyn Cawley
March 5, 2021
Karen,
I am sorry for your loss. I was a student teacher in business at JM and remember you as a lovely young lady.
Betty Hoffer
Betty Hoffer
December 20, 2020
So sad that I cannot be there to be apart of Uncle Harry's Going Home. Lots of Love from Margo and Lawrence LaDrew
Margo Wade LaDrew
December 20, 2020
May God be with you and the family during these difficult days. We are praying for the family.
Brianna Winston and Frederica Ricks
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences goes out to Ruth and the Waller family
Thelma Thompson (Sheppard)
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results