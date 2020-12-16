WALLER, Harry, Sr., 82, father of the singing Waller family, died December 9, 2020. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Mae Waller; daughters, Sandra Waller-Massenburg (Larry) and Karen Waller-Ingram (Anthony); sons, Harry Jr. (Patricia), Chris and Bruce (Cynthia) Waller; devoted adopted son, Mike; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Waller and Annie Jane Green; brother, Willie Waller Jr. (Marjorie); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, at Maury Cemetery. Rev. Leo Hackett Jr. officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2020.