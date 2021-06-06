WARD, Harry Montague, 76, passed peacefully on June 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer and Parkinson's. Born June 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Harry W. Ward and Ella Mae Ward of Gloucester, Virginia. Harry was a 1962 graduate of Gloucester High School. He continued his education at Emory and Henry College, where he received a B.A. and William & Mary, where he earned an M.Ed. He dedicated his life to education for over 45 years. He began his teaching career in 1966 in Gloucester. After two years, he accepted a position at Mathews High School, teaching history, and became the head football coach. As a former athlete, he truly loved working with students and coaching. He became principal of Mathews High School in 1973. Harry was well known in the school system for his high energy and outgoing personality. He was a friend to every teacher, employee and student he met. In 1986, he became the Mathews County School Superintendent; he remained in that position until he retired in 2003. Under his leadership and vision, Mathews County Schools thrived, a new school was built, others were remodeled and a state of the art auditorium was added at Mathews High School. One of his proudest moments was having the new auditorium named the "Harry M. Ward Auditorium." After retirement, he moved to Charlottesville, where he served as Director of Insurance Legislative Services for VSBA from 2003 to 2010, and VACORP Insurance from 2011 to 2015. During his career, he was chairman of many organizations, including the VHSL, Virginia State Beta Council member for 35 years, Superintendents Study Group for Region 111 and a 12-year member of the National Beta Club. In 2014, he was honored at the National Beta Club convention as an emeritus board member in appreciation of his diligent work and dedication. He was also inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Gloucester High School Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Mathews High School Hall of Fame in 2019. He was a charter member for the Mathews Rotary Club, where he served as President and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. He proudly served on the Chesapeake Bank board of directors from 1994 to 2014. He accomplished much in his life and encouraged and supported many others. When he wasn't working, he could be found boating on the North River and golfing with his regular foursome. Later in life, Harry enjoyed time spent with family, keeping up with the grandchildren, cheering on UVA, calls and visits from dear friends and his daily 3 p.m. walk with his neighborhood friends. Harry's quick wit, Southern charm and big smile will be forever cherished by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Margaret Ward. He is survived by his daughter, Sherri Ward Janelle and husband, Christopher, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; son, Gary Ward and wife, Karen, of Gloucester, Virginia; stepson, Jeff Mann and Lara of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Amy Mann of Charlottesville, Virginia; three grandchildren, Katherine Redmond and husband, James, Elizabeth Janelle and Olivia Ward; sister, Nancy Hall of Gloucester, Virginia. The family would like to thank the doctors and healthcare professionals at UVA Couric Cancer Center, Sanders Retirement Village - Heron Cove 1 and Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for taking such great care of our loved one.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in the Harry M. Ward Auditorium, 9889 Buckley Hall Rd., Mathews, Va. 23109.
In memory of our loved one, please consider memorial contributions to the Harry M. and Margaret Ward Education Scholarship Fund c/o Mathews High School, P.O. Box 338, Mathews, Va. 23109. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Harry was a classmate of mine at Abingdon and Achilles elementary schools more than six decades ago. I wish I had been able to keep up with him after we moved away.
Edward W Baptist
August 26, 2021
Harry Montague was a leader, and I know his family was proud of him. I send my deepest sympathy to them. Cousin, Gloria Ward Peaks
Gloria Ward Peaks
Family
June 9, 2021
June 8, 2021
To the Family of Harry Ward,
We were so saddened to hear of the passing of our class member Harry Ward....class of 1962 at Gloucester High. My deepest condolences to his family and I pray for peace, comfort, and healing throughout this time. May your heart be filled with joy as you remember his life with fond memories.
God Bless ,
Pat and Gene Sutton Friend
Pat and Gene Sutton
Classmate
June 8, 2021
I am saddened to hear of the passing of our class member Harry Ward....class of 1962 at Gloucester High. My deepest condolences to the family. Praying for peace, comfort and healing throughout this time of sorrow. May your heart be filled with joy as you remember his life with fond memories.
God Bless each of you.
Pat and Gene Sutton
Classmate
June 8, 2021
To the Family of Harry Ward:
We were saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Teacher/Coach, Harry Ward who was loved by many, especially his students. We realize that it is never easy to loose a loved one so we pray that your memories will help to ease your pain and provide some comfort and peace.
Coach Ward was a kind man and loved by many. May God give you comfort and peace through this most difficult time.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
With Deepest and Heartfelt Sympathy,
Kenneth and Jacqueline (former student) Blake
Jacqueline Blake
Friend
June 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. He was truly wonderful to all who knew him. I will miss my friend, my buddy. He will reside in our hearts forever. God bless you all during this difficult time.
Lisa Thacker
Work
June 6, 2021
Harry and I worked together at the VSBA. He was a dynamic administrator, and a good human being. He and Margaret were wonderful friends. My condolences to the family and my love and blessings to Harry.
Patricia L Kearns
Work
June 6, 2021
Chip and Karen Hensell
June 6, 2021
My condolences to the family on Harry's passing. I knew Harry as one of his students and an MHS football player in the early 1970's when he was simply known as "Coach". As a football coach he could be quite adventurous, (like when he called a fake punt 3 times in the same game), but he was a good mentor and motivator. Regrettably, I lost touch with him in the years since, but he was definitely a positive influence on me. He is truly a great loss and will be fondly remembered and missed by many. Rest in Peace "Coach".