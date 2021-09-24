Menu
Harry Warren Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WARREN, Harry, Jr., "Uncle Harry" departed this life September 7, 2021. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral notice later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The day you married my sister you didn´t become my brother in law , but my brother the one and onlyRegardless of what the world threw our way , you was and always be my brother. Gone but never forgotten
Katina Willoughby
September 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 24, 2021
