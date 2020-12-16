WILLIAMS, Harry T., 80, of Powhatan, Va., passed away December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Scarlett. He is survived by his daughter, Vickey Hendrick (Jimmy); two sons, Cliff Williams (Shelly) and Keith Williams (Denise); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all. He retired from Morgan Brothers Bag Company after 45 years of service. His remains rest at Bliley'-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, for a private gathering. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.