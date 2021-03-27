Menu
Hattie Robina Perdue
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
PERDUE, Hattie Robina, age 86, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2021. She was born in Oakvale, West Virginia, and lived most of her life with her husband and children in Richmond, Virginia. She worked at Model Tobacco Company in the Richmond area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Iva Gray and Elbert Whitt; her husband, Wirt William Perdue; 10 siblings; her daughters, Drema Sue Burns and Karen Ann Whittaker; and son-in-law, Phillip A. Whittaker. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Gray Sexton (Walter Sexton); sons, Stevie Perdue (Janie Perdue) and Rick Perdue (Teresa Perdue); son-in-law, James "Jim" Burns; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many. A graveside ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Maury Cemetery
2700 Maury Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy.
Lynette Robinson
March 28, 2021
We will always miss and love Hattie...she is a kind soul. Sincerly Peggy, Boo and Michele
Margaret B Weaver
March 27, 2021
