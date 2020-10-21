Menu
Hattie V. Walker
WALKER, Hattie V., 77, departed this life October 17, 2020, at Memorial Regional Hospital. She is survived by loving children, sisters, grandchildren and other family and dear friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk through visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Rd., Aylett, Va. She will be laid to rest Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery, 2890 Dunluce Rd., King William, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
B.W. White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Rd., Aylett, Virginia
Oct
24
Burial
2:00p.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery
2890 Dunluce Rd., King William, Virginia
