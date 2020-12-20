Menu
Deacon Haywood Pace Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
PACE, Deacon Haywood Sr., 80, of Goochland, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deaconess Estelle B. Pace; and two sons, Rufus R. and Garrick R. Pace. He leaves to cherish his memory his six children, Jerome Robinson (Ketti), Haywood Reid (Tina), Yvette Reid, Haywood Jr., Oliver W. and Patricia A. Pace; two brothers, Joseph Pace Jr. (Ethelene) and William E. Pace (Earlene); and a host of other devoted relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a wake from 2 to 5 p.m. Graveside homegoing services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at County Line Baptist Church, 4070 County Line Road, Kents Store, Va. The family extends their sincere thanks for all acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hadensville Rescue Squad, Goochland Recreational Center, American Cancer Society or County Line Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Dec
24
Wake
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Dec
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
County Line Baptist Church
4070 County Line Road, Kents Store, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
Mr. Pace loved his family his church and his God. rest in peace my friend.
Herbert Christian
January 9, 2021
To the family of Haywood L. Pace, Sr., we send our deepest sympathy. He was a great guy, one of a kind! Always willing to lend a hand to a worthy cause, he contributed his presence, a smiling face and good cheer. He was forthright and to the point! We will miss Haywood, and we wish his family comfort and peace.
Margaret & Ron Reynolds
December 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Haywood was truly an inspiration to everyone he came in contact with during his life´s journey. He will be missed. To the family, be strong and God will see you through.
Annette Smith Woodson
December 27, 2020
Our condolences to the pace family Haywood will be missed by all Including his DuPont family where he left many fond memories with his great personality and since of humor
Howard and Linda Thurston
December 26, 2020
Prayers for the Pace Family and our heartfelt condolences. May God grant you Peace at this time. Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Joseph & Cindy Athey
December 26, 2020
Prayers goes out to the family.
Gloria WatsonThompson
December 25, 2020
Always a good conversation we shared and we will truly miss Haywood.....
Otha Morgan
December 24, 2020
My prayers are with the family he will be missed by many! RIP in peace Haywood
Yvonne Hopkins
December 24, 2020
My condolences to the Pace family. He will be greatly missed. RIP my friend.
Eddie Smith
December 24, 2020
Friends are more precious than Gold or Silver. You will be missed greatly.
James m. Brooks & Lillie
December 24, 2020
Condolences to the family
Robert and Dorothy Brooks
December 23, 2020
Oliver,Lee and Pattie sorry for your lost.Haywood was my cousin. Blessings
Mollie Athey North
December 23, 2020
To the Pace family in the loss of Haywood we will miss him greatly. Pray to GOD to bless each one of you in these times. Hold on keep looking to God. Be bless
Irving Mealy Yvonne
December 22, 2020
Condolences to all connected to Haywood. He was our friend also.
Julia & Delma Price
December 22, 2020
Patti our prayers are with you and your family at this time of loss and sorrows. Your father are now resting in the arms of his Heavenly Father. We love you.
Ed and Hannah Jenkins
December 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Haywood, you will be tremendously missed. We love you.
Janelle & William Pace
Family
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Condolences to the Pace family. Haywood was a great man and one of my favorite people in Goochland. I always enjoyed our conversations and will miss him. Estelle was not alone for very long. Rest in Peace Deacon and Estelle Pace.
Manuel Alvarez
December 21, 2020
Dear Family, we wish to express our condolences and prayers with you due to the lost of your beloved Deacon Haywood Pace. He was the epitome of a true Christian Brother and Servant of God. His great spirit toward his fellowman and all in need will always be remembered. GOD IS LOVE!
Rev. Dr. Caroel L. & Deacon Jacqueline Selby
December 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Pace family during this difficult time. May fond memories of your loved one bring you comfort and peace. Sincere Condolences.
Christine Henley
December 21, 2020
To the family of Deacon Pace Please know you are in my prayers and have my deepest condolences during this time of bereavement.
Minister Teresa Baskfield
December 21, 2020
My Condolences to the family,He was a great friend to my family that I RESPECTED greatly he will be missed...
Tyrone Price
December 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathy and condolences. He was a friend, a good man, a credit to the community and shall be missed.
Scott and Jane Johnson
December 20, 2020
