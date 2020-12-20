PACE, Deacon Haywood Sr., 80, of Goochland, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deaconess Estelle B. Pace; and two sons, Rufus R. and Garrick R. Pace. He leaves to cherish his memory his six children, Jerome Robinson (Ketti), Haywood Reid (Tina), Yvette Reid, Haywood Jr., Oliver W. and Patricia A. Pace; two brothers, Joseph Pace Jr. (Ethelene) and William E. Pace (Earlene); and a host of other devoted relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a wake from 2 to 5 p.m. Graveside homegoing services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at County Line Baptist Church, 4070 County Line Road, Kents Store, Va. The family extends their sincere thanks for all acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hadensville Rescue Squad, Goochland Recreational Center, American Cancer Society
or County Line Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2020.