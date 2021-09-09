Menu
Hazel Christine Brown
BROWN, Hazel Christine, 79, of Powhatan, departed this life on September 7, 2021, in Chesterfield, Va. Hazel was born to Robert H. Harris and Molly Alease Phillips. She is survived by her two sons, Roger Hobson Jr. (Tracy) and Joseph Carvel Brown; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. Cavell Phillips (Vanessa); and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Mt. Pero Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Patrick Bland officiating.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pero Baptist Church
Powhatan, VA
Sorry to hear about the passing of your sister.praying for you and your family......Jean & James Randolph
Jean Randolph
Other
September 10, 2021
MY condolences and prayers I with the family
Mary Jackson Jones
September 10, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with you Cavell and your family. May God watch over you and your family at this time
Adelaide Wood
September 9, 2021
