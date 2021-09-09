BROWN, Hazel Christine, 79, of Powhatan, departed this life on September 7, 2021, in Chesterfield, Va. Hazel was born to Robert H. Harris and Molly Alease Phillips. She is survived by her two sons, Roger Hobson Jr. (Tracy) and Joseph Carvel Brown; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. Cavell Phillips (Vanessa); and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Mt. Pero Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Patrick Bland officiating.www.mariangraythomas