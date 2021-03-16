Menu
Hazel Lewis Cliett
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
CLIETT, Hazel Lewis, age 89, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Boddie Cliett; stepson, William Roger Cliett; siblings, Ruth Laney (Cliff) and David Lewis (Jeanette) and Pete Hill. She is survived by her beloved pug, Sam; children, Randy Fincher, Tommy Fincher and his wife, Lou Ann and Vicki Lynn and her husband, Miles; six grandchildren, Andy Fincher (Sally), Joshua Fincher, Brian Lynn (Jessica), Matthew Fincher (Ingrid), Stacey Michalak (Nathan) and Adam Lynn (Katelyn); 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ann Hill; devoted niece and nephew, Rhonda Haakinson (Terry) and Terry Hill; close friend, Dawn Soper. Hazel was born and raised in LaGrange, Ga. She moved to Richmond in 1956 with her husband to make a better life for their family. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, siblings and friends all of whom she loved very much. Hazel was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and now rests in the loving arms of Jesus. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (tonight), March 16, 2021, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Goochland, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hazel was kind and generous soul. Loved people and would do anything for you. I worked with her in the 80's .. loved Hazel. Sincere sympathy for your loss.
Shirley Wagner
March 19, 2021
Hazel had the best sense of humor. she was so much fun to be with. She just had a way of bringing your spirits up. Peace and love to family and friends.
Virginia Fuller
March 17, 2021
Harry & Jeanette Snipes
March 17, 2021
Dear Tommy, my heart is heavy reading the news of your mother's passing. You and your families will be in my thoughts and prayers as you gather to celebrate a life well-loved. May God wrap His loving arms around each of you and bring you peace.
Karen Burley
March 17, 2021
My prayers blessings and condolences for the family she was a sweetheart indeed I´m going miss our talks gone but want be forgotten
Deborah Ware
March 16, 2021
My prayers for God´s peace for the family.
LEN LANGFORD
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Hazel. She was a wonderful woman with a fantastic attitude. I loved sharing holidays with her. We also shared two adorable great grandchildren!
Arlene Litton Opengart
March 16, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Hazel´s passing. She was such a sweet lady. Always enjoyed her company. I know she will be missed terribly. Lifting your family in prayers.
Brenda Agee (friend of David and Jeanette)
March 16, 2021
