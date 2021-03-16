CLIETT, Hazel Lewis, age 89, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Boddie Cliett; stepson, William Roger Cliett; siblings, Ruth Laney (Cliff) and David Lewis (Jeanette) and Pete Hill. She is survived by her beloved pug, Sam; children, Randy Fincher, Tommy Fincher and his wife, Lou Ann and Vicki Lynn and her husband, Miles; six grandchildren, Andy Fincher (Sally), Joshua Fincher, Brian Lynn (Jessica), Matthew Fincher (Ingrid), Stacey Michalak (Nathan) and Adam Lynn (Katelyn); 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ann Hill; devoted niece and nephew, Rhonda Haakinson (Terry) and Terry Hill; close friend, Dawn Soper. Hazel was born and raised in LaGrange, Ga. She moved to Richmond in 1956 with her husband to make a better life for their family. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, siblings and friends all of whom she loved very much. Hazel was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and now rests in the loving arms of Jesus. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (tonight), March 16, 2021, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Goochland, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.