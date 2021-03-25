GOODEN, Hazel Collice McCallum, entered eternal rest March 17, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mrs. Delores Cousar (Sammie), Theresa Gibson and James Smith; her nephews, Haywood Jr., Gregory Sr. McCallum and Thomas Pannell Jr. of Washington, D.C.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, several devoted, Teddy Gibson III, Yolanda Harris and Raegan Gibson; Godchild, Letitia Allison Lampley and family; a host of other relatives and friends, one devoted, Leona I. Salter. A viewing will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Graveside services 11 a.m. Saturday, Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends kindly assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m.