Hazel Collice McCallum Gooden
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
GOODEN, Hazel Collice McCallum, entered eternal rest March 17, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mrs. Delores Cousar (Sammie), Theresa Gibson and James Smith; her nephews, Haywood Jr., Gregory Sr. McCallum and Thomas Pannell Jr. of Washington, D.C.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, several devoted, Teddy Gibson III, Yolanda Harris and Raegan Gibson; Godchild, Letitia Allison Lampley and family; a host of other relatives and friends, one devoted, Leona I. Salter. A viewing will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Graveside services 11 a.m. Saturday, Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends kindly assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. and Mrs. Cousar, Sean and Families, May precious memories be held close to your heart. With Deepest Sympathy and condolences... Blessings and love...
Felecia W. Coleman
March 26, 2021
To the Family, I thought the world of Mom.. She had the biggest I've ever seen.. Love & miss you always.. Lisa
Lisa Agne
March 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
March 25, 2021
God will wipe away all of your tears and joy will come in the morning. My deepest sympathy to the entire family. Love, Pat
Patricia Jony
March 23, 2021
