MOORE, Hazel Lee Harris, 97, of Ashland, Virginia, died peacefully at her residence March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Harris and Ora Lee Tate Harris; her late husband of 31 years, Archie Moore; sister, Dorothy Mietlicki (Tommy); and brother, David Harris (Brenda). Hazel "Nama" lived in Ashland, Va., with her husband, Archie, until his untimely passing from lung cancer in 1973. She worked at the High's Ice Cream Store, Ashland Shirt Factory, G. M. Weems Esq., Paynter's Department Store and was a fashion advisor at Peebles Department Store until her retirement. Survivors include her two sisters, Ursula Kimbrough (Welford) and Althea Premaza (Eddie); children, Archie Larry Moore (Betty) and Patricia Beasley (Ronnie); grandchildren, Sheila Conrad (Tim), Wendy Seay (David), Al Moore (Julie), Tommy Moore (Christy), Brandon Moore and Erica Johnson (Matt); great-grandchildren, Justin Durrett, Will Seay (Jessica), Megan Hall (Travis), Kelsey Durrett (Corey), Christian Merrick (Jessica), Madison Seay, Berkley Seay (Colby), Jackson Moore and Monroe Johnson; great-great-grandchildren, Nelson Hall, Maisie and Jonah Merrick; additionally, her best friend Mary Baker. Nama held our tiny hands for just a while, but she holds our hearts forever. Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.