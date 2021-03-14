Menu
Hazel Lee Harris Moore
MOORE, Hazel Lee Harris, 97, of Ashland, Virginia, died peacefully at her residence March 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Harris and Ora Lee Tate Harris; her late husband of 31 years, Archie Moore; sister, Dorothy Mietlicki (Tommy); and brother, David Harris (Brenda). Hazel "Nama" lived in Ashland, Va., with her husband, Archie, until his untimely passing from lung cancer in 1973. She worked at the High's Ice Cream Store, Ashland Shirt Factory, G. M. Weems Esq., Paynter's Department Store and was a fashion advisor at Peebles Department Store until her retirement. Survivors include her two sisters, Ursula Kimbrough (Welford) and Althea Premaza (Eddie); children, Archie Larry Moore (Betty) and Patricia Beasley (Ronnie); grandchildren, Sheila Conrad (Tim), Wendy Seay (David), Al Moore (Julie), Tommy Moore (Christy), Brandon Moore and Erica Johnson (Matt); great-grandchildren, Justin Durrett, Will Seay (Jessica), Megan Hall (Travis), Kelsey Durrett (Corey), Christian Merrick (Jessica), Madison Seay, Berkley Seay (Colby), Jackson Moore and Monroe Johnson; great-great-grandchildren, Nelson Hall, Maisie and Jonah Merrick; additionally, her best friend Mary Baker. Nama held our tiny hands for just a while, but she holds our hearts forever. Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Mar
16
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Mar
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Mar
17
Interment
Woodland Cemetery
VA
Bruce and I want to offer our sympathy to the family. Hazel was very special. I loved visiting with her and singing the good old hymns. Hazel made the best pound cake there ever was, she will truly be missed. She is truly in the presence of Jesus.
Bruce and Nancy Tilts
March 15, 2021
WE ARE SORROW TO LOSE OUR FRIEND AND NEIGHBOR HAZEL. SHE WAS THE BEST OF THE BEST. ALWAYS UPBEAT AND SINCERE. OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO HER WONDERFUL FAMILY. WE WILL ALWAYS MISS HER.
renee & rick sullivan
March 15, 2021
