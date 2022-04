RAEBURN, Hazel Grymes, born August 25, 1931, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. She was the widow of Carl Lambert Raeburn. She served as Registrar of Hanover County from 1973 to 1981 and later worked for the IRS. Hazel was the youngest and last of 14 siblings. She is survived by three sons, Steve Raeburn, Philip Raeburn, Paul Raeburn; as well as many nieces nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2021.