JONES, Hazel Lou Buie Rigsby, 87, of N. Dinwiddie, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alvin Jones; and her former husband, Elton Rigsby. She is survived by her children, Dale A. Rigsby (Lisa), Theresa R. Lovett and Brenda Rigsby; grandchildren, Dale Jr., Shelby, Travis, Jamie, Randy, Katelyn, Karen, Gary and Raven; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Irving Buie; devoted sister-in-law, Bonnie Buie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved to dance and was always working on a craft. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Services will be announced at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.