Hazel Lou Rigsby Jones
JONES, Hazel Lou Buie Rigsby, 87, of N. Dinwiddie, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alvin Jones; and her former husband, Elton Rigsby. She is survived by her children, Dale A. Rigsby (Lisa), Theresa R. Lovett and Brenda Rigsby; grandchildren, Dale Jr., Shelby, Travis, Jamie, Randy, Katelyn, Karen, Gary and Raven; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Irving Buie; devoted sister-in-law, Bonnie Buie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved to dance and was always working on a craft. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
