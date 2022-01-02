WILSON, Hazel Roberta Balthrop Massey, better known as "Gloria," was called to her final resting place on December 28, 2021 at her home in Richmond, Va. She retired from Retreat Doctors' Hospital as a laboratory assistant in 1987. Gloria was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, Richmond, Va. Gloria had no children of her own, but she was a mother for many children she cared for in her home. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Massey and Allen Wilson. At Mrs. Wilson's request, all services will be private. Condolences may be left at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.