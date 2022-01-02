Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Hazel Roberta Balthrop Massey Wilson
WILSON, Hazel Roberta Balthrop Massey, better known as "Gloria," was called to her final resting place on December 28, 2021 at her home in Richmond, Va. She retired from Retreat Doctors' Hospital as a laboratory assistant in 1987. Gloria was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, Richmond, Va. Gloria had no children of her own, but she was a mother for many children she cared for in her home. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Massey and Allen Wilson. At Mrs. Wilson's request, all services will be private. Condolences may be left at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
SeMore and I will surely miss you. You took care of my baby and you were the only person she would stay with. The love you showed for in will never be forgotten. We love you. God put you in my life for a reason and than you so much for what you did for us. Love you!!
Itrina Payne Green
Family
January 2, 2022
