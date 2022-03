SAHLI, Hazem Tamim, 55, of Scottsville, died September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tamim Sahli and Itaf Fakhry; his sister, Malak Sahli; and nephew, Zane Bidou. He is survived by his brother, Zeyad Tamim Sahli. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 12, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Islamic Center of Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.