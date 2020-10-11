KING, Heath Blake, Sr., The King Family announces with great sadness the passing of Heath Blake King Sr. known to everyone as "Blake" on September 19, 2020, at the age of 53, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Blake was born on December 29, 1966, in Petersburg, Virginia. A native of Chester, Virginia, Blake graduated second in his class from Fork Union Military Academy in 1986. He excelled in sports while attending Fork Union. Blake attended College of Boca Raton Culinary Program in Boca Raton, Florida. A master of his own craft and a chef, Blake loved to exhibit his culinary skills while sharing his delicious recipes with all he encountered from coast to coast. One of his most treasured memories was cooking Allman's BBQ with his father, J.C. and his son, Blake Jr. After the birth of his first child, Blake immersed himself in the teachings of Billy Graham and the Holy Bible. In 1999 while staying with his sister Cheryl, he found the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Blake leaves to cherish his memory and is survived by his children, H. Blake King Jr. (Jordan), Connor King, Samantha King and Jackson King; and granddaughter, Blakeleigh King. He is also survived by his father and mother, Joseph C. King Jr. and Barbara J. King; siblings, Judy K. Crocker, Joseph C. King III, Cheryl A. King, Gloria K. Underwood (David); nephews, Michael D. Crocker Jr. (Karrie), W. Chris Young (Jacque); nieces, Megan Young (Ragan), Lindsay Underwood, Brenna Underwood; great-nephew, Cooper Young; great-nieces, Ava Crocker, Estella Crocker, Chloe Young; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of Blake's life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 4 p.m. at The Colonial Heights Moose Lodge at 170 Moose Avenue in Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation and a light reception with the family will follow. In lieu of flowers, please share your cherished memories of Blake with the family by writing them down. We will have a memory box at the memorial service or you may mail them to Gloria Underwood at P.O. Box 551, Round Hill, Va. 20142. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Men's Recovery, 6417 Shelby County Rd., 150 Suite A, Bethel, Mo. 63434 and Fork Union Military Academy, P.O. Box 278, Fork Union, Virginia 23055.



I have lived my life and fought the fight and know this, I loved each one of you in life and now I love each one of you from heaven. Love, your son, brother, uncle, grandfather and most importantly love, your father, Blake.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.