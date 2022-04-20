BUNN, Helen Anne Covington, 93, of Ruther Glen, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was the youngest daughter of LeRoy and Bertha Cross of Ashland. Helen Anne was predeceased by her first husband, Lloyd P. Covington Sr.; and her second husband, Garland Elwood Bunn. She is survived by her sons, Bill Covington (Beth) and Pete Covington (Ada); stepchildren, Richard Bunn (Beth) and Tina Thomas; grandchildren, Joshua Covington (Kendall), Katie Brooking (Trey), Cameron Covington (Richie), Jessica Covington, Erik Covington (Erin); stepgrandchildren, Sandy Colgin, Derek Thomas, Amanda and Jason Bunn; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Brianna, Emma, Evan, Elise, Tyree and Odin; stepgreat-grandchildren, Savannah, Cassidy, Skylar and Ben. Helen Anne and Lloyd ran the Caroline Theatre in Bowling Green for many years. She was also a beautician and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, which will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Saint Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 443, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green is in charge of final arrangements. Sign register book online: www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.