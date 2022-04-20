Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Anne Covington Bunn
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
BUNN, Helen Anne Covington, 93, of Ruther Glen, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was the youngest daughter of LeRoy and Bertha Cross of Ashland. Helen Anne was predeceased by her first husband, Lloyd P. Covington Sr.; and her second husband, Garland Elwood Bunn. She is survived by her sons, Bill Covington (Beth) and Pete Covington (Ada); stepchildren, Richard Bunn (Beth) and Tina Thomas; grandchildren, Joshua Covington (Kendall), Katie Brooking (Trey), Cameron Covington (Richie), Jessica Covington, Erik Covington (Erin); stepgrandchildren, Sandy Colgin, Derek Thomas, Amanda and Jason Bunn; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Brianna, Emma, Evan, Elise, Tyree and Odin; stepgreat-grandchildren, Savannah, Cassidy, Skylar and Ben. Helen Anne and Lloyd ran the Caroline Theatre in Bowling Green for many years. She was also a beautician and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, which will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Saint Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 443, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green is in charge of final arrangements. Sign register book online: www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
Apr
22
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.